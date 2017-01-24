Check out who Golf Monthly think will do well on the European Tour this week with this Qatar Masters golf betting guide

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour continues its desert swing with the 20th hosting of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The event has been won for the past two years by South African Branden Grace, but he is not playing this year in Doha.

The favourites for the event this time round are Martin Kaymer and Alex Noren, both are available for around 11/1.

I managed to pick two each way finishers last week, with Pablo Larrazabal at 125/1 missing out on victory by a single shot.

To see how I am getting on for the season check out the golf betting tips homepage.

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rafael Cabrera Bello 5 points each way at 16/1 – The Spaniard got off to a flying start last week in Abu Dhabi before hitting the brakes at the weekend. Was runner-up here last season and has also had two 3rd place finishes. Has not had a tour win since 2012 – only a matter of time.

Chris Wood 2 points each way at 50/1 – The Englishman missed the cut last week in Abu Dhabi, but has a poor record there anyway. In Qatar he has a much better record including a victory back in 2013.

Bradley Dredge 2 points each way at 66/1 – The Welshman is an unfashionable player and therefore has long odds – but lets look at the facts – has played here 15 times, made the cut 12 times and has two top 5 finishes – including last season where he was 4th. Had his best season in a decade in 2016 and will be looking to continue the good form.

Paul Dunne 1 point each way at 100/1 – Three solid performances so far in 2017 for the young Irishman, and it was only a poor weekend in Abu Dhabi that meant he finished 39th last Sunday evening. Finally seems to be getting used to life on Tour after a tough rookie season, never played in Qatar, but should suit his game.