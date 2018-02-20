Expand The Honda Classic Golf Betting Tips

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Julian Suri 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Having had a few weeks playing in the states, with marginal success, Suri is back on the Tour he had such success on in 2017. Four of his last five European starts have been top 10s, including an 8th in the DP World Tour Championship.

Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman continues to have inconsistency, but has done well on this course in the past, with a 4th in 2015. If his head is screwed on properly I expect a good week for him here in Qatar.

David Horsey 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman had a solid season in 2017 with four top 10s. Has a 20th place finish at this venue in the past and needs to get his season started, like him at these odds.

Marc Warrren 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Scot has had a bizarre season so far, getting himself into contention in events and then shooting two rounds in the 80s. Was runner up in Qatar in 2015, feel he is a very worthy pick at these odds.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.