Quicken Loans National Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour is in Maryland this week for the Quicken Loans National being played at TPC Potomac.

This is a new course for this season, but the course has appeared on the Tour before with it hosting the Kemper Open up until 2006, where the course had an overhaul with each hole being altered.

Last year the event was won by Billy Hurely III and that surprising win by an outsider could happen again as he is 100/1 to defend his title.

Favourites for the event are Rickie Fowler (8/1), Justin Thomas (11/1) and Patrick Reed (14/1).

