The PGA Tour is at TPC Potomac this week, check out who the GM Tipster thinks will win with these Quicken Loans National Golf Betting Tips
Quicken Loans National Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour is in Maryland this week for the Quicken Loans National being played at TPC Potomac.
This is a new course for this season, but the course has appeared on the Tour before with it hosting the Kemper Open up until 2006, where the course had an overhaul with each hole being altered.
Last year the event was won by Billy Hurely III and that surprising win by an outsider could happen again as he is 100/1 to defend his title.
Favourites for the event are Rickie Fowler (8/1), Justin Thomas (11/1) and Patrick Reed (14/1).
Quicken Loans National Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Bill Haas 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American won the event back in 2013 and although on a different course for this season he is also in very good form, including a 5th place finish at the US Open a fortnight ago.
David Lingmerth 3 points each way at 30/1 with Bet On Brazil – Actually won on this course on the Web.com tour back in 2012. Another player who has been slowly coming into form and a really big performance is just around the corner.
Si Woo Kim 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Korean is certainly inconsistent, in his last 10 starts he has withdrawn twice, cut three times, but has also won the Players Championship and finished 13th in the US Open – the course could suit him.
Billy Hurley III 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The defending champion is a risky pick, but he practices at TPC Potomac, so will be very comfortable in his surroundings.
