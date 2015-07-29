This week the PGA Tour are at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Gainesville, Virginia, check out who we think we do well with these Quicken Loans National golf betting tips

This week the PGA Tour are playing the Quicken Loans National event at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Gainesville, Virginia.

The event was played at the Congressional Country Club last season where Justin Rose won after coming through a play-off.

The Englishman plays again this season, and although it has moved venues he is the short-priced favourite at 8/1.

Other well fancied players include Rickie Fowler at 9/1 and Jimmy Walker at 14/1.

Quicken Loans National golf betting tips advised bets

Unlike previous guides all the players I fancy to do well this week appear around the same price in the markets.

Johnson Wagner £1.50 each way at 45/1 with Bet365 One of the hottest players on Tour at the moment with three Top 20s in his last three starts. His iron play has been outstanding of late and on a course where the greens are not totally known that should suit him.

Daniel Summerhays £1.50 Each way at 50/1 with Betway Tied 11th last week in the RBC Canadian Open and Tied 8th at the John Deere Classic a fortnight before that. Certainly his price seems slightly inflated for this week.

Shawn Stefani £1.50 each way at 50/1 with Coral Lost to Justin Rose in a play-off in this event in 2014 and although the event is being played over a different course this time around he has been in excellent form this season with three top10 finishes.

Jim Herman £0.50 each way at 175/1 Tied 22nd last week in Canada and has some impressive iron stats. Could be the one to jump from the group of outsiders this week.

Current Standings after 28 weeks

Golf Monthly

European Tour: £37.50

PGA Tour: £-44.00

Total: £-6.50

DownThe18th

European Tour: £-105.62

PGA Tour: £8.80

Total: £-96.82

Golf Monthly leads by: £100.32