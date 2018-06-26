Quicken Loans National Preview, TV Times

Expand Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing

TV Coverage:

Thursday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm. Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm.

Friday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm. Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm.

Saturday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm

Sunday 1 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm

Rickie Fowler – He was tied third in this event last year and has been showing good form recently. He’s looking for a first victory in 2018 but he has secured two second place finishes.

Kevin Tway – Three top-10s in his last five PGA Tour appearances hints that a win may be around the corner.

Francesco Molinari – This course should suit his accurate ball striking, the Italian won at Wentworth and was then runner-up in Italy. He also bagged a top-25 in the U.S. Open.

Key hole: 16th. At just over 400 yards, this one looks straightforward on the card but it’s a tricky hole that requires a measured approach. If the players drive too far they’ll face a downhill lie to a raised green so most will look to hit their tee shot around 250 yards. This will leave a short iron in to a testing green. If they miss this surface, getting up-and-down will test their skills.