The PGA Tour heads for Maryland this week where Kyle Stanley will defend the Quicken Loans National title over TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
Quicken Loans National Preview, TV Times
Tiger Woods is in the field for this week’s Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac in Maryland. The former World Number 1 is joined on the start sheet by an impressive cast list of players including, Rickie Fowler, Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
This tournament began life in 2007 as the AT&T National. That first event was won by K.J. Choi and since then, Anthony Kim, Tiger Woods (twice), Justin Rose (twice), Nick Watney, Bill Haas, Troy Merritt and Billy Hurley III have been champions. Last year, Kyle Stanley took the victory after a playoff against Charles Howell III.
Starting last year, there’s been a new venue for the tournament but it’s a course that’s no stranger to PGA Tour action. TPC Potomac was host to the old Kemper Open, up until the tournament ceased in 2006. Since then the track has been totally overhauled with every hole being modified to a certain extent. In 2009, the course played host to the Senior Players Championship.
The weather looks set to be hot and humid with little wind to provide any cooling relief.
Venue: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland
Date: Jun 28 – Jul 1
Course stats: par 70, 7,107 yards
Purse: $7,100,000
Defending champion: Kyle Stanley (-7)
How to watch the Quicken Loans National
TV Coverage:
Thursday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm. Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm.
Friday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30pm. Featured Groups on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm.
Saturday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm
Sunday 1 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm
Players to watch:
Rickie Fowler – He was tied third in this event last year and has been showing good form recently. He’s looking for a first victory in 2018 but he has secured two second place finishes.
Kevin Tway – Three top-10s in his last five PGA Tour appearances hints that a win may be around the corner.
Francesco Molinari – This course should suit his accurate ball striking, the Italian won at Wentworth and was then runner-up in Italy. He also bagged a top-25 in the U.S. Open.
Key hole: 16th. At just over 400 yards, this one looks straightforward on the card but it’s a tricky hole that requires a measured approach. If the players drive too far they’ll face a downhill lie to a raised green so most will look to hit their tee shot around 250 yards. This will leave a short iron in to a testing green. If they miss this surface, getting up-and-down will test their skills.