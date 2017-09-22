Been paying attention to the golfing world this week? Test your knowledge with our Quiz of the Week

Quiz Of The Week – 22nd September

Been paying attention to the golfing world this week? Test your knowledge with our Quiz of the Week!

This week’s quiz focuses on the FedEx Cup finale, Catriona Matthew becoming the new Solheim Cup captain, Rory McIlroy, Anna Nordqvist‘s second major title and Wesley Bryan‘s record round!

Good luck!

How did you get on? Let us know on our Facebook and Twitter pages and share with your friends to see if they can beat your score!

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram