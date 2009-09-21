Race to Dubai prize money reduced

The European Tour has announced the prize money for the Race to Dubai Bonus Pool and the Dubai World Championship will be reduced by 25% to $7.5 million each, making a total purse now of $15m. First prize for the Bonus Pool will be US$1.5m and first prize for the Dubai World Championship will be US$1.25m.

George O’Grady, Chief Executive of The European Tour, said: “The European Tour has offered to reduce the prize money to reflect the current worldwide economic position and we will jointly examine prize money levels in future years in the light of this developing global situation.”

The Race to Dubai – a season-long competition for the world’s leading golfers – will qualify the number one to 60 players for the Dubai World Championship following which the 15 top ranked players will share the Bonus Pool. The winner of the Race to Dubai will receive a seven-year European Tour exemption, and the winner of the Dubai World Championship will win a five-year European Tour exemption.

Germany’s Martin Kaymer (€1,982,055), England’s Paul Casey (€1,965,150) and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (€1,726,927) lead the way moving into the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland from October 1-4 – one of eight remaining events on The Race to Dubai prior to the Dubai World Championship on the Greg Norman-designed Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

