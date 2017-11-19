Rahm and Fleetwood are winners in Dubai

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai by a single shot while a late stumble by Justin Rose allowed Tommy Fleetwood to secure the Race to Dubai title.

Jon Rahm fired a closing round of 67 in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Estates to set a clubhouse total of 19-under-par that was good enough to earn him a second Rolex Series event title. He also won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open earlier this year.

Midway through round four, Justin Rose looked likely to claim the DP World Tour Championship title and, with Tommy Fleetwood struggling, the Race to Dubai crown too. The 2013 US Open champion held a one-stroke lead after an excellent front nine of 32 and appeared to be cruising.

But things started to go awry for the Englishman on the run for home. He dropped a shot at the 12th and then another at the 14th after finding the water. When Rahm got up-and-down for a birdie at the 14th, the Spaniard took a share of the lead and moved clear when Rose dropped a stroke at the same hole.

Rahm made another birdie at the 16th and when Rose dropped a shot there, the Englishman’s chance of winning the tournament was effectively gone.

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa had an opportunity to catch Rahm at 19-under but he needed an eagle at the home hole to do so. When his tee shot found water, Rahm was all but confirmed as champion.

Rose was left needing an eagle on the home hole to claim the Race to Dubai title but, after driving into the rough, he was unable to make one. Tommy Fleetwood ended the year as European Tour Number 1.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Shane Lowry finished the week in a tie for second place, one behind Rahm. The Irishman fired a superb closing round of 63 that included nine birdies and no dropped shots.

Sergio Garcia closed with a 65 to move up into a tie for fourth with Rose and South Africans, Dean Burmester and Dylan Frittelli.

3 Talking points from the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

1 – It’s been an amazing first year on the European Tour for Spain’s Jon Rahm. Earlier in the week he was presented with the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award and he now has a second European Tour title to his name.

“It’s hard to sum it up,” said Rahm. “An incredible week, I could not be more proud of what I’ve done this week. It could be very easy to just be content with getting the award and just being here and trying to play the best. Having the weekend that I’ve had, actually shooting 12 under on the last 36 holes, bogey-free round today, it’s really special.”

Rahm moved to third in the final Race to Dubai standings, behind Fleetwood and Rose.

2 – Closing with a 74 and finishing with two bogeys, Fleetwood would have feared he hadn’t done enough to hold off Rose in the 2017 Race to Dubai. But Rose’s back nine struggles meant that Fleetwood had done just enough to secure the title and the top share of the bonus pool that goes along with that. At the end of a long season, Rose was just one-shot shy of claiming the Race to Dubai title.

Justin Rose swing sequence:

3 – On the final Race to Dubai rankings, two nations took the top seven places – England and Spain. Fleetwood and Rose were followed by Rahm and Garcia with Tyrrell Hatton and Ross Fisher fifth and sixth and Rafa Cabrera Bello in seventh.

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Nov 16-19

Purse: €7,050,000 Par: 72

1 Jon Rahm (Esp) 69 68 65 67 269 €1,175,051

T2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha) 69 67 67 67 270 €612,356

T2 Shane Lowry (Ire) 69 70 68 63 270 €612,356

T4 Dean Burmester (RSA) 70 68 65 68 271 €280,845

T4 Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 71 68 63 69 271 €280,845

T4 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 70 69 67 65 271 €280,845

T4 Justin Rose (Eng) 66 70 65 70 271 €280,845

T8 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 72 63 69 68 272 €173,306

T8 Julian Suri (USA) 68 68 68 68 272 €173,306

T10 Patrick Reed (USA) 65 72 68 68 273 €140,694

T10 Peter Uihlein (USA) 71 68 65 69 273 €140,694

