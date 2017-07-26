Expand Best Golf Trousers 2017

RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Tony Finau 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – He is playing really solid this season and is about as good tee to green as anyone else on Tour. Five top 10s this season including at The Greenbrier Classic a couple of weeks ago.

Danny Lee 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – The kiwi had to withdraw fomr te John Deere Clasic recently but prior to that had three top 10s in six tournaments. He is now rested and ready to play a course he has had four top 10s in the past seven years.

Adam Hadwin 2 points each way at 60/1 with Bet On Brazil – Had to pick at least one Canadian this week and going for the slightly out of form Hadwin. He still had a phenomenal start of the season and will be desperate to do well this week – was 7th here in 2015.

Ryan Palmer 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American is another player having a somewhat odd season with 8 missed cuts from 16 events – but that includes a 6th and 11th. Always has the ability to score low on his day, and has had some good results here in the past.

