Have we all recovered from last week’s Masters yet? The PGA Tour Are off again, check out who we think will do well with our RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips

RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips

What better way to get over a US Masters hangover – and yes I do still have one – than by throwing ourselves back into the thrills and spills on the PGA Tour.

This week is the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, I always enjoy this event and we picked last year’s winner Branden Grace.

Grace is in the field again this week and you can get him at 22/1 to defend his title.

Favourite this week is Matt Kuchar (14/1) fresh off a top 5 at the US Masters and that awesome hole in one on 16.

