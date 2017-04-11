Have we all recovered from last week’s Masters yet? The PGA Tour Are off again, check out who we think will do well with our RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips
What better way to get over a US Masters hangover – and yes I do still have one – than by throwing ourselves back into the thrills and spills on the PGA Tour.
This week is the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, I always enjoy this event and we picked last year’s winner Branden Grace.
Grace is in the field again this week and you can get him at 22/1 to defend his title.
How to bet on golf – video below
Favourite this week is Matt Kuchar (14/1) fresh off a top 5 at the US Masters and that awesome hole in one on 16.
To check out on how our tips have been going this season and to see our juicy profit go to our golf betting tips hompage.
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Brandt Snedeker 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet On Brazil – Five top 10s this season, a solid if unspectacular performance at the US Masters and a former champion here – ticks all the boxes.
Adam Hadwin 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet On Brazil – The best beard on tour has four top 10s including a win. Was 30th here last season, like his chances.
Pat Perez 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Having a very solid season, 7th on the FedExCup Rankings, four top 10s including a win and has top 20s here in his last three appearances.
Ian Poulter 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Harbour Town course usually suits decent putters so am going on a punt that Poulter will put in a performance this week. Had a few solid if unspectacular performances in March, t18th here in 2015.