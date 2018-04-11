Have we all recovered from last week’s Masters yet? The PGA Tour Are off again, check out who we think will do well with our RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips
After the drama of the US Masters last week, the PGA Tour has taken a short hop to Hilton Head, South Carolina and Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage.
The golf course and its iconic lighthouse is one of the most recognisable on Tour.
Last season Wesley Bryan won his first PGA Tour event, he is in the field again this week at 110/1 to win.
The favourite for the event this year is World Number One Dustin Johnson (9/1), he will be hoping to put a poor US Masters behind him.
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Adam Hadwin 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Canadian is having a very solid season with six top 25s already. Has had reasonable success at Harbour Town in the past, and if his putter continues to fire he will be up there on Sunday.
Kevin Kisner 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Surprised Kisner’s odds are so long, he lost in the Match Play final a few weeks back and also lost in a play-off in this tournament in 2015. 11th here last year as well means it adds up to a big green light.
Beau Hossler 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – So close to a first tour victory at the Houston Open a fortnight ago the big-hitting American should enjoy the Harbour Town test. Has exceptional ball striking that should help him plot his way around the track.
Jason Kokrak 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top tens this season already, he finished 6th here in 2016 and has been playing realy solid. Think he is way overpriced for this field.
