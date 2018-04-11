Have we all recovered from last week’s Masters yet? The PGA Tour Are off again, check out who we think will do well with our RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips

RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips

After the drama of the US Masters last week, the PGA Tour has taken a short hop to Hilton Head, South Carolina and Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage.

The golf course and its iconic lighthouse is one of the most recognisable on Tour.

Last season Wesley Bryan won his first PGA Tour event, he is in the field again this week at 110/1 to win.

How to bet on golf – video below

The favourite for the event this year is World Number One Dustin Johnson (9/1), he will be hoping to put a poor US Masters behind him.

