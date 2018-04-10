rbc heritage preview, tv times

After last week’s Masters, the PGA Tour makes its way to the South Carolina coast for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

The PGA Tour takes the two-and-a-half hour drive south-east this week for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina native Wesley Bryan defends the title he won last year after narrowly edging out Harbour Town specialist Luke Donald.

In his last nine starts at Harbour Town, the Englishman has had five runner-ups, two third place finishes and a top-15. Somehow he has never won this event.

It’s a strong field this week in South Carolina with world number one Dustin Johnson headlining after his T10 finish at Augusta.

Other notables in the field include Paul Casey, who shot 65 on Sunday at The Masters, Ian Poulter, who came close here last year, as well as 2014 champion Matt Kuchar, Masters top five finisher Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton.

Designed by Pete Dye with the help of Jack Nicklaus, the course at Harbour Town is one of the Tour Pros’ favourite tracks. With its iconic lighthouse and Scottish feel, it’s also one of the most attractive on the circuit. At just over 7,000 yards, it’s one of the shortest tracks visited by the PGA Tour but it’s no pushover.

First contested in 1969, Arnold Palmer was the inaugural winner of this event and there have been some notable champions. Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson and Greg Norman have all donned the plaid jacket awarded to the victor here.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Davis Love III earned a reputation as a Harbour Town specialist. He won five times between 1991 and 2003.

The weather forecast looks pretty clear for the first three days but thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Date: April 12-15

Course stats: par 71, 7,099 yards

Purse: $6,700,000 Winner: $1,170,000

Defending Champion: Wesley Bryan (-13)

How to watch the RBC Heritage

TV Coverage:

Thursday 13 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Friday 14 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Saturday 15 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sunday 16 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Player watch:

Dustin Johnson: The world number one makes his first appearance here since 2009 now that he is sponsored by RBC. Had a decent week at Augusta and should do well here with his length.

Luke Donald – It’s hard to look past Donald at Hilton Head, despite him never winning there. His record speaks for itself so he should contend.

Matt Kuchar – Kuch hasn’t missed a cut here in his last 14 starts and, of course, won four years ago. Also played well reasonably well at Augusta.

Charley Hoffman – He played some great stuff at Augusta, finishing in a tie for 12th. He also made an ace on the 16th at Augusta on Sunday.

Key hole: 14th. A par-3 of 192 yards with water all along the right side. Overhanging trees and a treacherous pot-bunker make this a very small target. It often ranks as the toughest hole on the course.

Skills required: Course management. This isn’t a long course but careful placement from the tee and on approaches is crucial if players are to successfully negotiate Harbour Town’s numerous hazards.

