Justin Thomas won for the second week in a row at the Sony Open, setting a new PGA Tour scoring record in the process

Record Breaker Justin Thomas Wins Again In Hawaii

Justin Thomas tapped in for eagle on the 72nd hole of the Sony Open to win by seven strokes for his second straight tournament victory.

Thomas’ closing 65 (-5) took him to -20 for the week, seven clear of Justin Rose in second place.

In a week where he also broke the 36 and 54-hole scoring records, his total of 253, including a 59 on Thursday, beats Tommy Armour III’s total of 254 at the 2003 Valero Texas Open to become the PGA Tour’s lowest ever four day total.

He becomes the second man after Ernie Els to win both of the PGA Tour’s Hawaiian events in the same year.

What’s more, Thomas moves up to world number eight and also overtakes Hideki Matsuyama at the top of the FedEx Cup standings.

The 23-year-old said: “It’s been an unbelievable week. Unforgettable.”

Talking points from the Sony Open

1 – New world number eight Justin Thomas sealed his third PGA Tour victory of the season and is now targetted the Masters. He said, “I’m so, so excited for the Masters. I love that course.

“I’m a lot more confident going into it this year. I understand it’s a couple of months away and who knows where my game will be at but just mentally and me as a person and a golfer, I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

2 – Justin Rose will also be targetting the Masters at Augusta where he’s made the cut every year he’s played, including three top 10s and a runner-up. The Englishman’s second place finish was his best result since the Olympics.

3 – Jordan Spieth shot a closing seven-under-par 63 to finish in third place alone and he is another one that will be looking forward to Augusta, especially after what happened in 2016. The 2015 green jacket winner putted excellently and looks to be in good form as they year’s opening major gets closer.

Venue: Waialae Country Club

Date: Jan 12-15

Course stats: par 70, 7044 yards

Purse: $6,000,000

Winning share: $1,080,000

1 Justin Thomas 59 64 65 65 253 $1,080,000

2 Justin Rose 66 64 66 64 260 $648,000

3 Jordan Spieth 65 67 66 63 261 $408,000

4 Kevin Kisner 70 67 66 63 262 $264,000

4 Jamie Lovemark 64 68 65 65 262 $264,000

6 Zach Johnson 69 61 65 68 263 $208,500

6 Gary Woodland 64 64 68 67 263 $208,500

T8 Charles Howell III 65 66 68 65 264 $180,000

T8 Chez Reavie 67 67 69 61 264 $180,000

10 Jim Herman 66 67 67 65 265 $162,000

