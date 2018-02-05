Rickie Fowler Fails To Convert As Woodland Wins In Phoenix

Expand WATCH: Jon ‘RAHMBO’ Rahm Dons Bandana For Stadium Hole Birdie

The American was five-under for the front nine before a crazy back nine which included two dropped shots and four birdies including three in a row at 15, 16 and 17.

However, Chez Reavie, having bogeyed the par-3 16th, came in with a clutch birdie-birdie finish to take it to a playoff for the PGA Tour’s fourth in a row.

Reavie to force a playoff…

The last time there had been four playoffs in a row on the PGA Tour was 2011.

However, Reavie bogeyed the 18th hole in sudden death to hand Gary Woodland the title.

It was Woodland’s third PGA Tour title and first since August 2013 after a year he called the “hardest of my life”.

In March last year, when expecting twins his wife had a miscarriage and the couple lost a baby, whilst the other baby was born 10 weeks premature.

Watch the playoff:

“Last year, mentally, I got off to a great start, game felt great and then we dealt with some family issues and that was tough. I had to deal with it internally,” he said.

Woodland, holding his baby Jaxson and fighting back tears, said, “He’s a miracle and puts this in perspective. It obviously was a long year for us, but I’m very happy to be holding him and to be where I’m at today.”

Elsewhere, it was a great week for Phil Mickelson who finished in a tie for 5th despite a double-bogey on 18.

Lefty birdied 15, holed from 33-feet at the Stadium 16th and then made another birdie at the drivable par-4 17th.

Needing an eagle down 18 to tie Woodland, he drove it into trouble, hacked back into play and ultimately came away with a six.

The result moves him from 49th to 41st in the world, safer inside the top-50. He is still searching for his first victory since the 2013 Open Championship.

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2018 leaderboard:

1 Gary Woodland -18 67 68 67 64 266

2 Chez Reavie -18 68 65 67 66 266

T3 Ollie Schniederjans -15 68 68 68 65 269

T3 Brendan Steele -15 68 67 67 67 269

T5 Bryson DeChambeau -14 66 66 68 70 270

T5 Chesson Hadley -14 66 68 68 68 270

T5 Matt Kuchar -14 71 68 64 67 270

T5 Phil Mickelson -14 70 65 66 69 270

T9 Brian Gay -13 67 68 68 68 271

T9 Martin Laird -13 68 67 68 68 271

*Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage