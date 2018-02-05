Rickie Fowler has now failed to convert five of his six 54-hole leads as Gary Woodland sealed his third PGA Tour title in a playoff
Rickie Fowler Fails To Convert As Woodland Wins In Phoenix
Fan favourite Rickie Fowler held the 54-hole lead on Saturday night but was overtaken by a host of players including eventual winner Gary Woodland on Sunday.
The world number seven, who was runner-up here in 2016, began the day at 14-under-par but ended on -12 after a two-over 73 to end in a tie for 11th place.
In six 54-hole leads, Fowler has gone on to win just once.
Also in a tie for 11th place was world number two Jon Rahm who was over par for the final round himself.
He began one behind Fowler and posted a one-over 71, missing his chance to overtake Dustin Johnson as the new world number one.
But it was Gary Woodland who shone brightest on Sunday, posting a total of -18 after a seven-under-par 64.
The American was five-under for the front nine before a crazy back nine which included two dropped shots and four birdies including three in a row at 15, 16 and 17.
However, Chez Reavie, having bogeyed the par-3 16th, came in with a clutch birdie-birdie finish to take it to a playoff for the PGA Tour’s fourth in a row.
Reavie to force a playoff…
The last time there had been four playoffs in a row on the PGA Tour was 2011.
However, Reavie bogeyed the 18th hole in sudden death to hand Gary Woodland the title.
It was Woodland’s third PGA Tour title and first since August 2013 after a year he called the “hardest of my life”.
In March last year, when expecting twins his wife had a miscarriage and the couple lost a baby, whilst the other baby was born 10 weeks premature.
Watch the playoff:
“Last year, mentally, I got off to a great start, game felt great and then we dealt with some family issues and that was tough. I had to deal with it internally,” he said.
Woodland, holding his baby Jaxson and fighting back tears, said, “He’s a miracle and puts this in perspective. It obviously was a long year for us, but I’m very happy to be holding him and to be where I’m at today.”
Elsewhere, it was a great week for Phil Mickelson who finished in a tie for 5th despite a double-bogey on 18.
Lefty birdied 15, holed from 33-feet at the Stadium 16th and then made another birdie at the drivable par-4 17th.
Needing an eagle down 18 to tie Woodland, he drove it into trouble, hacked back into play and ultimately came away with a six.
The result moves him from 49th to 41st in the world, safer inside the top-50. He is still searching for his first victory since the 2013 Open Championship.
Waste Management Phoenix Open 2018 leaderboard:
1 Gary Woodland -18 67 68 67 64 266
2 Chez Reavie -18 68 65 67 66 266
T3 Ollie Schniederjans -15 68 68 68 65 269
T3 Brendan Steele -15 68 67 67 67 269
T5 Bryson DeChambeau -14 66 66 68 70 270
T5 Chesson Hadley -14 66 68 68 68 270
T5 Matt Kuchar -14 71 68 64 67 270
T5 Phil Mickelson -14 70 65 66 69 270
T9 Brian Gay -13 67 68 68 68 271
T9 Martin Laird -13 68 67 68 68 271
