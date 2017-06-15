American Rickie Fowler got off to a flyer with a seven-under-par 65 at Erin Hills to lead the 2017 US Open
Rickie Fowler leads 2017 US Open
Rickie Fowler got off to an incredible start at Erin Hills and the 2017 US Open, the American shot a bogey-free 65 to finish 7-under-par.
The American had seven birdies in his round and was two shots clear of his nearest competitors.
Rickie Fowler leads 2017 US Open: His round in numbers
Fairways off the tee: 86%
Greens in regulation: 83%
Driving average: 299 yards
Putts: 27 (Average 1.5 a hole)
The day had a dramatic start with an advertising blimp crashing into a nearby field – read the story of the US Open blimp crash.
It was a very different story for defending champion and World Number One Dustin Johnson, he was ten shots back from Fowler after shooting a 75.
Johnson started on the back nine and was three over at his turn with two bogeys and a double.
His game seemed to be in better shape on his back nine where he shot par on all of the holes coming in, and will be hopeful of an improved round tomorrow.
The Erin Hills golf course is certainly unlike more traditional US Open courses with the areas around the greens in particular having more run offs and less thick rough, however there is still danger around and it caught out many a player.
Paul Casey shot a late round of 66 to be just a shot back from Fowler and he is level with Xander Schauffle, the American also going bogey free.
Other contenders who enjoyed the day one conditions were Americans Brian Harmon and Brooks Koepka as well as Englishman Tommy Fleetwood who all shot five-under 67s.
Rory McIlroy had a dreadful back 9 where two double bogeys and two bogeys meant he came back in 42 shots to finish with a 78, already 13 shots behind Fowler.
Play restarts at 12.45pm BST today