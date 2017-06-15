American Rickie Fowler got off to a flyer with a seven-under-par 65 at Erin Hills to lead the 2017 US Open

Rickie Fowler got off to an incredible start at Erin Hills and the 2017 US Open, the American shot a bogey-free 65 to finish 7-under-par.

The American had seven birdies in his round and was two shots clear of his nearest competitors.

Rickie Fowler leads 2017 US Open: His round in numbers

Fairways off the tee: 86%

Greens in regulation: 83%

Driving average: 299 yards

Putts: 27 (Average 1.5 a hole)

The day had a dramatic start with an advertising blimp crashing into a nearby field – read the story of the US Open blimp crash.

It was a very different story for defending champion and World Number One Dustin Johnson, he was ten shots back from Fowler after shooting a 75.

Johnson started on the back nine and was three over at his turn with two bogeys and a double.