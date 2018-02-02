The world number seven wore an image of a deceased young fan named Griffin on his hat during round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler Pays Tribute To Late Young Fan At Phoenix Open

Rickie Fowler paid tribute to a deceased young fan of his named Griffin in the opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler wore an image of Griffin on his hat and posted a tribute on Instagram after he sadly passed away this week.

The seven-year-old died of an airway disorder and met Fowler each year at the Phoenix Open. Griffin also sent emails and texts to Rickie during the season.

Fowler posted an image of him and Griffin on Instagram describing him as his “#1 fan”.

“We lost him last week…he was always our highlight of the Waste Management Phoenix Open…” he wrote.

“Griffin you were and always will be a legend in my mind!! You will always be a part of my team.

“Rest In Peace bud!!”

Fowler recently dedicated his Hero World Challenge victory to another deceased fan named Dr Reyes.

The American flew to Atlanta to play golf with Reyes before he passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Fowler also recently beat David Beckham and Meghan Markle to the ‘Best Mannered Person 2017’ award handed out by the National League of Junior Collitons.

The 29-year-old is without doubt one of golf’s good guys.

