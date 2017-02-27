Take a look at the equipment used by Honda Classic winner Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?

Rickie Fowler sealed the Honda Classic on Sunday to win his fourth PGA Tour title and get back inside the world’s top 10.

The American beat Morgan Hoffman and Gary Woodland by four on a difficult day at PGA National in Palm Springs, Florida.

Fowler’s closing one-over 71 included a double bogey and four bogeys, however nobody in the chasing pack could get close enough.

The Cobra ambassador used a shorter 43.5 inch shaft in his driver which helped him average 303 yards off the tee over the four days.

Fowler uses Cobra’s new King F7+ driver which he ranked T17th in driving accuracy.

Rickie Fowler swing sequence:

The new world number nine leads the PGA Tour in overall scrambling for the year and sand-save percentage, he uses Cobra’s King wedges.

Driver: Cobra King F7+ 8.5°, Aldila NV 2K Blue 70X

3 wood: Cobra Fly-Z+ 13°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX

5 wood: Cobra King F6 Baffler rail 18.5°, Aldila Tour Blue 75TX

Irons (4-PW): Cobra King Forged MB, KBS Tour C-Taper S+ 125

Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind 52°, 56°, 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x