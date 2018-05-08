The European Tour travels to Sicily this week for the second Rocco Forte Sicilian Open at the stunning Verdura GC
Rocco Forte Sicilian Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times
The Rocco Forte Sicilian Open will be contested at Verdura GC for the second time this week.
Last year’s inaugural tournament was won by Spaniard Alvaro Quiros who beat South African Zander Lombard in a playoff.
Verdura was the venue for the Sicilian Open of 2012, won by Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen.
The players will face a composite course at Verdura this week that is made up of nine holes from each of the two Kyle Phillips designed tracks at the resort.
Phillips has been responsible for the design of some of the best new courses around the world in recent years, including Kingsbarns on the Fife coast. The layouts at Verdura have earned a reputation for their quality and magnificent setting. The last six holes of the composite course will be played along the stunning Mediterranean coast.
Andy Sullivan headlines the field with 2012 Verdura champion Thorbjorn Olesen also fancied. Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn also plays, as does Qatar Masters winner Eddie Pepperell and defending champion Alvaro Quiros.
The weather forecast looks set fair with some consistent 23-24 degree celsius temperatures and breeze of around 14mph for the week.
The Players Championship Preview, TV Times
An incredibly strong field will do battle for…
Butch Harmon Players Championship Q&A
We recently caught up with Butch Harmon to…
Golf Monthly Visits TPC Sawgrass – Home Of The PGA Tour
We take an in-depth look at one of…
Venue: Verdura GC, Agrigento, Sicily, Italy
Date: May 10-13
Course stats: par 71, 7,217 yards
Purse: €1,000,000
Defending Champion: Alvaro Quiros
TV Coverage:
Thursday 10 – Sky Sports Golf – Red Button from 1.30pm and Sky Sports Mix from 1.30pm
Friday 11 – Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Golf – Red Button from 10.30am, Sky Sports Mix from 2.30pm
Saturday 12 – Sky Sports Golf – Red Button and Sky Sports Mix from 1pm
Sunday 13 – Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Golf from 10am
Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open?
Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.
Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £7.99
Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £12.99
Player watch:
Andy Sullivan – The Englishman has made his last nine cuts, with a T7th finish at the Trophee Hassan II most recently
Thorbjorn Olesen – The four-time European Tour winner was victorious at Verdura in 2012
Andrea Pavan – The Italian was T11th at the Volvo China Open in his last outing and T3rd in the previous week at the Trophee Hassan II
Key hole: 18th. Players drive with striking cliffs as a backdrop and the waves breaking on the shore to their right. It’s a long par-4 of 477 yards and one that will require two strong shots to reach in regulation. A par to win on this one would be no mean feat.