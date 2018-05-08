The European Tour travels to Sicily this week for the second Rocco Forte Sicilian Open at the stunning Verdura GC

Rocco Forte Sicilian Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The Rocco Forte Sicilian Open will be contested at Verdura GC for the second time this week.

Last year’s inaugural tournament was won by Spaniard Alvaro Quiros who beat South African Zander Lombard in a playoff.

Verdura was the venue for the Sicilian Open of 2012, won by Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen.

The players will face a composite course at Verdura this week that is made up of nine holes from each of the two Kyle Phillips designed tracks at the resort.

Phillips has been responsible for the design of some of the best new courses around the world in recent years, including Kingsbarns on the Fife coast. The layouts at Verdura have earned a reputation for their quality and magnificent setting. The last six holes of the composite course will be played along the stunning Mediterranean coast.

Andy Sullivan headlines the field with 2012 Verdura champion Thorbjorn Olesen also fancied. Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn also plays, as does Qatar Masters winner Eddie Pepperell and defending champion Alvaro Quiros.

The weather forecast looks set fair with some consistent 23-24 degree celsius temperatures and breeze of around 14mph for the week.