Rod Pampling Wins First PGA Tour Event in 10 Years

Rod Pampling shot a closing 65 at TPC Summerlin to win his third PGA Tour event by two from 54-hole leader Lucas Glover and Brooks Koepka

Australia’s Rod Pampling beat Lucas Glover and Brooks Koepka to win the Shriners Hospitals for Childrens Open in Las Vegas.

The Aussie, who opened the week up with an 11-under-par 60 on Thursday, began the day one behind Glover but took the lead at the turn after a faultless four-under 31.

He then bogeyed 10 and 12 before birdieing four of the final six holes, including the last where he poured in a 30 footer.

Glover finished bogey-bogey to finish in third at 17-under, with Koepka in second at 18-under.

Pampling said: “It’s a great feeling, but you know what, after this week I still think I have a couple of more wins, so I’m looking forward to the next few years and just see what we can do.”

“I don’t want to go out with people thinking, oh, Pampling, he’s still out here just filling in the numbers. I knew I could still win out here, and this is fantastic, and it justifies the hard work we’ve put in. So I’m looking forward the next few years.”

2015 Shriners Open winner Smylie Kaufman finished in T72nd place at even par.

3 talking points from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

1 – It was 47-year-old Pampling’s first victory since the 2006 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. He will now be exempt on the Tour until he’s 50 when he’ll be eligible for the Champions’ Tour.

2 – Francesco Molinari shot a 10-under-par 61 to catapult himself up the leaderboard into T4th place. The Italian is up to 37th in the Official World Golf Rankings, his highest position since late 2013.

3 – 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover has had back-to-back top tens on Tour for the first time since 2006 after finishing T5th at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week. The South Carolina native has consistently been one of the PGA Tour’s best ball strikers over the past few seasons but has struggled on the greens

Shriners Hospitals for Childrens Open

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov 03 – 06

Purse $6,600,000

1 Rod Pampling -20 (-6)

2 Brooks Koepka -18 (-4)

3 Lucas Glover -17 (-2)

T4 Francesco Molinari -16 (-10)

T4 Harris English -16 (-4)

T4 Geoff Ogilvy -16 (-3)

T7 Keegan Bradley -15 (-5)

T7 Kyle Stanley -15 (-4)

T7 Pat Perez -15 (-3)