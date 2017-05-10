The world number two revealed that he cried during Sergio Garcia's Masters win whilst watching on TV in his rented house in Augusta
Rory McIlroy Admits Sergio’s Masters Win Made Him Cry
After finishing in a tie for seventh at The Masters, Rory McIlroy headed back to his rented house in Augusta to watch one of the greatest back nine duels in the tournament’s history.
The duel, between two of McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup- and-now-TaylorMade teammates Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, reduced the four-time major winner to tears.
Speaking to BBC Golf correspondent Iain Carter, McIlroy said, “I cried, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the rental house in Augusta.
“I was so happy for Sergio.
“To see him win, especially at Augusta where he’s had his demons in the past, it was so emotional.
Continues below
Rory McIlroy Signs With TaylorMade
Rory has signed a long-term deal with TaylorMade…
74th Time Lucky! How Sergio Garcia Broke His Major Duck And Won The US Masters
74th time lucky! How Sergio Garcia broke his…
Updated: Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the 14 TaylorMade clubs and ball the…
“I’m great friends with Justin as well and it was obviously tough to see him lose.
“I was shouting at the TV, I saw my mum welling up.
“It was really cool, I wish I had have been there at the back of the 18th green but saying that, watching on tv was pretty special as well.
McIlroy was speaking ahead of this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, know as golf’s unofficial fifth major.
The world number two has just signed a long-term deal with TaylorMade to play their clubs and ball, worth an estimated $100m.