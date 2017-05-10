The world number two revealed that he cried during Sergio Garcia's Masters win whilst watching on TV in his rented house in Augusta

Rory McIlroy Admits Sergio’s Masters Win Made Him Cry

After finishing in a tie for seventh at The Masters, Rory McIlroy headed back to his rented house in Augusta to watch one of the greatest back nine duels in the tournament’s history.

The duel, between two of McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup- and-now-TaylorMade teammates Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, reduced the four-time major winner to tears.

Speaking to BBC Golf correspondent Iain Carter, McIlroy said, “I cried, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the rental house in Augusta.

“I was so happy for Sergio.

“To see him win, especially at Augusta where he’s had his demons in the past, it was so emotional.

Continues below