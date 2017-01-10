Rory McIlroy headlines the BMW South African Open this week as Brandon Stone defends at Glendower Golf Club

McIlroy In Field As Stone Defends BMW South African Open

The European Tour is back this week at Glendower GC in Johannesburg for the BMW South African Open – the world’s second-oldest national Open after The Open Championship.

The tournament begun over 120 years ago in 1893, 33 years after the first ever Open Championship.

South African Brandon Stone won his maiden European Tour title at this event last year, and was very emotional in doing so.

He posted a topsy-turvy final round of one-under 71, which included six bogeys and seven birdies, to beat compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout by two strokes.

The tournament has been part of the European Tour schedule since 1997, and since then 13 out of the 20 winners have been South African.

Gary Player holds the record of most South African Open titles with 13, whilst his Bobby Locke has nine and Ernie Els, who is in competing this week, has five.

Thoughts will be with 1988 and 1991 South African Open champion Wayne Westner after the 55-year-old committed suicide last week.

The headline news this week is that world number two Rory McIlroy makes his first start of 2017 in a tournament he has only played in twice before.

The four-time major winner missed the cut in 2008 before a tie for third place in 2009.

The event is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour and there is an equal number of European and Sunshine Tour pros.

Also in the field this week in Sir Nick Faldo who makes his first European Tour start since the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.