Rory McIlroy To Keep Harry Diamond As Caddie In 2018

It was a busy 2017 for Rory McIlroy, with injury, marriage, new equipment and a caddie change amonst other things.

The four-time major winner split with his career-long bagman JP Fitzgerald after the Open Championship in July and hired his best mate Harry Diamond on a temporary basis.

Well, Diamond looks like he’s done enough to remain on McIlroy’s bag for 2018 according to the Guardian.

The pair met at McIlroy’s home club, Holywood GC near Belfast, and have been best mates ever since.

They worked together for seven events, starting with the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where they finished T5th.

McIlroy was also runner-up in the British Masters in his penultimate event of 2017.

Diamond has fought off strong competition from the caddie-world, including the likes of Tiger’s ex-bagman Steve Williams and Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay who now works as a commentator.

McIlroy said he had been “inundated” with caddie requests in August.

“We’ve been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag,” he told media.

“I’ve been approached from a lot of different areas.”

