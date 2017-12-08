The four-time major winner will keep best mate Harry Diamond on the bag in 2018
Rory McIlroy To Keep Harry Diamond As Caddie In 2018
It was a busy 2017 for Rory McIlroy, with injury, marriage, new equipment and a caddie change amonst other things.
The four-time major winner split with his career-long bagman JP Fitzgerald after the Open Championship in July and hired his best mate Harry Diamond on a temporary basis.
Well, Diamond looks like he’s done enough to remain on McIlroy’s bag for 2018 according to the Guardian.
The pair met at McIlroy’s home club, Holywood GC near Belfast, and have been best mates ever since.
They worked together for seven events, starting with the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where they finished T5th.
McIlroy was also runner-up in the British Masters in his penultimate event of 2017.
Diamond has fought off strong competition from the caddie-world, including the likes of Tiger’s ex-bagman Steve Williams and Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay who now works as a commentator.
McIlroy said he had been “inundated” with caddie requests in August.
“We’ve been inundated with people wanting to have a chance to carry the bag,” he told media.
“I’ve been approached from a lot of different areas.”
You would imagine there was a lot of competition for what is one of golf’s most lucrative jobs, with the world’s best caddies competing for a 10% share of the Ulsterman’s on-course earnings.
He’s amassed just over $36.5m in his PGA Tour career. That’s doesn’t count his regular European Tour earnings either where he has won seven times, taking away the majors and WGCs.
Diamond will be on the bag for at least eight events before the Masters, starting with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 18th January.
McIlroy will then play another seven events before Augusta, although he has not yet confirmed his position in the WGC-Mexico Championship so could play another.
The former world number one looks to build on a frustrating 2017 campaign that saw him go win-less for the first time since 2008. He has also dropped down to 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
