Rory McIlroy has revealed that Roy Keane turned down an autograph request as a child and he hasn't forgotten...

Rory McIlroy On Why He Dislikes Roy Keane

Ever met one of your stars only for them to turn down an autograph request?

Well that’s what happened with Manchester United fan Rory McIlroy when he met Roy Keane.

Related: Rory McIlroy’s gym routine revealed

McIlroy was speaking of the disappointment in the lead-up to this week’s Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Download the new Golf Monthly app!

The four-time major winner told Sky Sports, “I went and asked for his (Keane’s) autograph at the Portmarnock Links Hotel when he was with the Ireland squad, and he said no.

“It just sort of stuck with me I guess.

Related: Rory McIlroy’s 30-minute pre-round warm-up

“So that’s why, if a kid asks me for an autograph, I always try to do it.”

The four-time major winner also spoke about getting golf balls from his favourite golf stars at Wentworth as a kid after his video handing a fan a golf ball went viral.

“I remember going and watching the World Match Play at Wentworth every October, and getting golf balls from Mark O’Meara or Sam Torrance.

“And I remember how good I felt. But I’ve had it go the other way, where I asked someone for an autograph as a kid and they didn’t give it to me.

Related: Rory McIlroy: How I Practice

“(Keane) should be one of my heroes as a United player, but I’ve never liked him since.”

“Every time I need a new one I look for a young kid in the crowd between holes to give it to them,” the 28-year-old said.

“I was surprised how that little moment last week became so big. But it just shows what such a small thing to me can mean to a kid, and that kid might be inspired to go and play.”.

McIlroy plays what is meant to be his final event of 2017 this week at the Dunhill Links Championship.

Related: Who is Rory McIlroy’s new caddie Harry Diamond?

The 28-year-old has had a busy 2017, finishing 2nd twice at the South African Open in January and the British Masters last week.

He has struggled with a rib injury all season in a year that has seen him get married and change equipment to TaylorMade.

Will he get his first win of the season this week?

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.