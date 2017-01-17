Rory McIlroy has pulled out of this week's Abu Dhabi Golf Championship after test results revealed he had a stress fracture on his rib

Rory McIlroy Out Injured With Rib Injury

Rory McIlroy has pulled out of this week’s Abu Dhabi Golf Championship with a rib injury.

The world number two complained about back trouble at the South African Open where he took anti-inflammatory tablets and played his back taped up.

McIlroy lost on the third extra hole in a playoff to Graeme Storm at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg after the pair each finished on 18-under-par.

He said that he would have an MRI scan after the tournament and the results have revealed a stress fracture on his rib.

He said, “It’s bitterly disappointing. I think everyone knows how much I love playing this tournament.