The Northern Irishman is still struggling with a rib injury and does not know when his next tournament will be
Rory McIlroy Says His Season May Be Over
Rory McIlroy ended the USPGA Championship in a tie for 22nd with a final round three under par 68.
But the Ulsterman seems unclear on when he’ll next play, revealing that he is still struggling with his rib injury.
The world number four injured his rib during rigorous equipment testing in the off-season and it has plagued him throughout 2017.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.
“You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks’ time. It really depends.
“I can go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm.
“The inside of my left arm goes numb. I don’t know what to do. I have got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward.”
McIlroy could play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs which get going on the 22nd August at The Northern Trust, previously known as The Barclays.
However, he won the trophy last year and, although that may make him want to defend it, that could be a good reason to miss the PGA Tour season finale to get himself back to full fitness for 2018.
He still seems unsure whether to play the Playoffs or get his game and body in shape for Augusta, where he’ll be attempting to complete the Career Grand Slam.
“I’m capable of playing well enough to give myself a chance in it,” he said of the Playoffs.
“At the same time, April is a long way away. That’s the next big thing on my radar.”