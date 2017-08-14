The Northern Irishman is still struggling with a rib injury and does not know when his next tournament will be

Rory McIlroy Says His Season May Be Over

Rory McIlroy ended the USPGA Championship in a tie for 22nd with a final round three under par 68.

But the Ulsterman seems unclear on when he’ll next play, revealing that he is still struggling with his rib injury.

The world number four injured his rib during rigorous equipment testing in the off-season and it has plagued him throughout 2017.

Related: Rory McIlroy: What’s in the bag?

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said.

“You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks’ time. It really depends.

“I can go out there and play and shoot decent scores, but when I come off the course I feel my left rhomboid going into spasm.

“The inside of my left arm goes numb. I don’t know what to do. I have got this next week off to assess what I need to go forward.”

McIlroy could play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs which get going on the 22nd August at The Northern Trust, previously known as The Barclays.

Continues below