The world number four shot a three under par 67 on day one of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to trail leader Thomas Pieters by just two
Rory McIlroy Shoots Three Under With New Caddie
Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond’s new player-caddie relationship has got off to the perfect start.
The four-time major winner shot a three under par 67 around Firestone to lie just two off of Thomas Pieters’ lead after day one of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.
Diamond is on Rory’s bag for this week and next, at the USPGA, after the world number four split with long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald this week.
He made five birdies and two bogeys, including one at the last.
On the subject of his first round with new caddie Harry Diamond, McIlroy said, “It was good, a little weird at the start.
“I’m taking a little bit more responsibility on myself and there were a couple of times where I probably should have hit another club, but that’s on me, not anyone else.
McIlroy did previously say how he “was getting very hard on JP at times”, but has taken more responsibility with Diamond, who is his childhood best friend.
“I’d much rather be frustrated at my own decision than someone else’s. It’s great to have my best mate on the bag and we’re just having a good time,” he said.
“It was strange the first couple of holes but I stuck to it today and played pretty well. I guess it’s the start of the next chapter in my career and we’ll go from here.”
McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald had worked together since 2008, and JP caddied for Rory in all four of his major wins and during his 95 week spell as world number one.
The four-time major was playing with Open champion Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.
Spieth matched McIlroy’s 67 whilst Jason Day struggled to a one-over 71.
Thomas Pieters leads after day one thanks to a five under par round of 65.