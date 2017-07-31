The four-time major winner will have a new bagman this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Rory McIlroy Splits With Caddie JP Fitzgerald

Rory McIlroy has split with his long-term caddie JP Fitzgerald, a source told Reuters.

JP caddied for McIlroy in all four of the Northern-Irishman’s major wins in his rise to world number one.

The pair have worked together since 2008, shortly after the Ulsterman turned professional.

It comes just over a week after the four-time major winner publicly thanked JP for helping him get through a torrid spell in the first round of the Open.

When five-over after just six holes, JP managed to kick McIlroy into gear.

“JP, he reminded me who I was, basically he said, ‘You’re Rory McIlroy, what the f— are you doing?’, he said.”

Whilst it does come as a surprise, the reality is that McIlroy is yet to add to his major tally since the 2014 USPGA Championship.

Perhaps a change may be best for both parties here, who we would imagine have split on good terms.

Forbes estimated that Fitzgerald earned $1.65 million from his cut of McIlroy’s prize money over the 12 months to June this year.

Fitzgerald has also caddied for Paul McGinley, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els.

McIlroy is expected to announce his and JP’s split at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

He is thought to have a friend, Harry Diamond, on the bag at Firestone this week but there is no news on his next permanent caddie.

Who will Rory McIlroy’s next caddie be?

There has been some obvious speculation over Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay working with McIlroy after Bones and Phil Mickelson recently ended their 25-year working relationship.

However, Bones has signed up with Golf Channel and NBC as an on-course reporter for the next year so that does look unlikely.

The bookies are making Joe LaCava favourite, who has been on Tiger Woods’ bag since late 2011.

LaCava, who was Fred Couples’ caddie for nearly 20 years, has been out of work since February and it is unknown when, or even if, Tiger Woods will return to competitive action.

This could be quite a good move for the American.

Other names in the running are Lee Westwood’s caddie Billy Foster and Steve Williams.

Williams was Tiger Woods’s main bagman before caddying for Adam Scott, although he is now semi-retired.