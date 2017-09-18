The former world number one has confirmed his spot in next week's British Masters after missing out on a spot in the Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy To Play British Masters

10 years to the day that he turned pro, the European Tour has announced that Rory McIlroy will play in next week’s British Masters at Close House.

The four-time major winner will make his first appearance in the event since 2008.

Related: Rory McIlroy’s 30-minute warm-up routine for golf

The Ulsterman had initially said that he would play the FedEx Cup Playoff events before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which is the week after the British Masters.

However, he failed to reach the top-30 of the FedEx Cup rankings and missed out on the season-ending Tour Championship.

McIlroy told the European Tour, “I kind of had it in the back of my mind that if I didn’t make the Tour Championship then there was a chance to tee it up at Close House, so I have decided to do that before finishing my season off the next week at the Dunhill Links.

“Teeing it up next week gives me one more chance to end 2017 on a high as well.

Related: Rory McIlroy’s Gym Routine…Revealed!

“If I can sign off the year with a win or two in Newcastle and then St Andrews I would take so many positives into my six-week recovery period when I am going to reset mentally and physically and concentrate on getting myself in the right shape for next year.”

Tournament host Lee Westwood said, “The first time I played with Rory was actually in the British Masters with Darren (Clarke) at the Forest of Arden, so it’s great to have him back playing in the tournament.”

Related: Who is Rory McIlroy’s new caddie Harry Diamond?

The field also includes Masters champion Sergio Garcia as well as defending champion Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood, 2015 winner Matt Fitzpatrick, Ross Fisher, Andy Sullivan and Martin Kaymer.

The event takes place at Close House near Newcastle, which ranks 100th in the Golf Monthly Top 100 course rankings.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.