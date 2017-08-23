The world number four will play the FedEx Cup Playoffs before making the trip to Scotland for the Dunhill Links

Rory McIlroy To Play Five More Events In 2017

Rory McIlroy will defend the FedEx Cup before making a surprise trip to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The world number four said his season may be over after the USPGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for 22nd and continued to struggle with a rib injury.

However, the Ulsterman will play through the pain in a bid to become the first ever man to defend the FedEx Cup.

McIlroy won his first FedEx Cup in 2016 with victories at both the Deutsche Bank Championship and Tour Championship.

He picked up the FedEx Cup trophy along with the $10m first prize, golf’s most lucrative purse.

“I’m okay to play these next four out of five weeks,” McIlroy told ESPN.

“But then I do need a prolonged break at some point in 2017 to be ready for 2018.”

The four-time major winner has struggled with the rib injury all season, after hurting it during rigorous equipment testing in the off-season.

