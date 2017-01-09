Rory McIlroy wins European Tour Shot of the Year for 2016 with his approach to the final green during the Irish Open in May

Rory McIlroy’s stunning five wood into the K Club’s final green during the Irish Open has been voted the European Tour’s best shot of 2016.

McIlroy hit it to within tap-in range from 256 yards for a closing eagle to win his first Irish Open by three strokes from Bradley Dredge and Russell Knox.

Rory told the European Tour: “I actually thought I hit my drive too far left, I thought it had ran out. But it was playing a lot longer than it had been playing the previous couple of days.

“I had a good yardage. I had 222 to the front, 256 to the pin. And I had a similar shot in the Pro-Am, actually.

“JP tried to get me to hit a four iron, and it was a similar wind, as well, but I felt like I was trying to hit it too hard.

“So I actually dropped another ball in the Pro-Am and hit five wood, a very similar shot to what I hit.

“I didn’t know I would need it at the end of the week but there you go.”

Fans voted throughout December, with McIlroy’s shot receiving nearly a third of all votes.

The final standings in Shot of the Year voting:

1. Rory McIlroy – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

2. Scott Hend – Shenzhen International

3. Brett Rumford – ISPS HANDA Perth International

4. Lasse Jensen – Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player

5. Andy Sullivan – 100th Open de France

6. Sergio Garcia – BMW International Open

7. Kristoffer Broberg – Lyonness Open powered by Sporthilfe Cashback Card

8. James Morrison – BMW PGA Championship

9. Rickie Fowler – Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

10. Robert Karlsson – Made in Denmark