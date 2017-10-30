The American won his maiden PGA Tour title in his 105th start at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi

Ryan Armour Wins Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Armour won his first PGA Tour title in style at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The American had never won in his previous 104 starts on Tour.

It was his second professional victory after he won the Panama Claro Championship on the Web.com Tour in January 2016.

Armour began the final day five clear and shot a bogey free four-under-par round of 68 to win by five from Chesson Hadley.

“It’s a big monkey off my back, I’m not going to lie,” said Armour.

“There’s a lot of emotions running through my head. Part of me wants to fly home immediately and see my wife and kids.

“And part of me wants to go hang out with the boys.”

Armour rolled in this beauty on the 17th:

The American was 2nd in Strokes Gained Tee to Green, 3rd in Strokes Gained Approach the Green and 2nd in Strokes Gained Putting.

He moves up to a career-high 156th in the world.

Pre-tournament favourite Chesson Hadley was second at -14, meaning the Web.com Tour graduate now has a win and three top three finishes in his last five starts.

Jonathan Randolf, who is a member at the Country Club of Jackson, was out in 29 with seven birdies and two pars to challenge Armour. He eventually finished with a five-under 67 after coming home in 38.

Venue: CC of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Date: Oct 26-29

Course stats: par 72, 7,421 yards

Purse: $4,200,000 Winner: $774,000

Leaderboard:

1 Ryan Armour 66 68 67 68 269 $774,000

2 Chesson Hadley 68 70 68 68 274 $464,400

3 Jonathan Randolph 69 69 71 67 276 $292,400

T4 Smylie Kaufman 67 72 71 68 278 $177,733

T4 Scott Strohmeyer 72 67 68 71 278 $177,733

T4 Brian Stuard 67 70 71 70 278 $177,733

T7 Jason Kokrak 69 70 73 67 279 $134,016

T7 Nicholas Lindheim 70 67 72 70 279 $134,016

T7 Ben Silverman 68 70 69 72 $134,016

