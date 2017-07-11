Ryan Moore defends John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour heads for Illinois this week and the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. Ryan Moore defends and a final Open place is up for grabs.

Ryan Moore, Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner will be among the favourites in this weeks’ John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.

The John Deere Classic may not be the most significant event on the PGA Tour but there’s a Major incentive for the lower-ranked players. There’s a final chance for a player to qualify for The Open Championship this week at TPC Deere Run. One place at Birkdale will be on offer to the leading player not otherwise exempt who finishes within the top five and ties.

Royal Birkdale Open history:

15 players in the field have already qualified for The Open, including defending John Deere champion Ryan Moore and 2015 Open winner Zach Johnson. The tournament has laid on a charter flight to fly those Open entrants across the Atlantic on Sunday night.

The course at TPC Deere Run in Illinois was designed by DA Weibring in 1999, but it was remodelled by the PGA Tour in 2007. It has been host to the John Deere Classic since 2000. The course is located near the Rock River and the valley it creates affects a number of holes here.

TPC Deere Run is known for producing low scoring – as evidenced by Paul Goydos’ 59 in this event in 2010. A winning total around the 20-under-par mark is standard.

This event began life back in 1971 as the Quad Cities Open. Since then it has seen some notable winners, including Dave Stockton, Payne Stewart, Scott Hoch, Steve Stricker and Vijay Singh. Stricker won the event three times consecutively between 2009 and 2011.

In 2013, 19-year-old Jordan Spieth came through a playoff against Zach Johnson and David Hearn to become the first teenage winner on the PGA Tour since Ralph Guldahl won the 1931 Santa Monica Open. Spieth triumphed at TPC Deere Run at the fifth extra hole.

Last year Ryan Moore picked up his fifth PGA Tour title. He won by two over Ben Martin and went bogey-free for his last 46 holes.

The weather looks pretty good with sunshine throughout and warm temperatures forecast.

Venue: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Date: July 13-16

Course stats: par 71, 7,268 yards

Purse: $5,600,000 Winner: $864,000

Defending Champion: Ryan Moore (-22)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 13 – Sky Sports 4 from 9pm

Friday 14 – Sky Sports 4 from 9pm

Saturday 15 – Sky Sports 4 from 6pm

Sunday 16 – Sky Sports 4 from 6pm

Player Watch:

Danny Lee – He’s been on great form recently with four top-10s in his last seven starts. The New Zealander was tied third in this event on his last appearance, in 2015.

Zach Johnson – He may not have been playing two well this year, but he’s a real specialist in this event. Johnson won in 2012 and he’s finished outside the top three only twice in his last seven starts.

Charley Hoffman – One of the form players on the PGA Tour at the moment. He was eighth in the US open and then tied third at The Travelers.

Key Hole: 16th. A par 3 of just 158 yards, it’s all carry to a bluff sitting 40 feet above the Rock River. The front of the putting surface is guarded by a shale outcropping and a large bunker.