The 2016/17 PGA Tour season starts this week at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, check out who we think is going to do well with our Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips

Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips

The new PGA Tour season is here and it looks like an exciting week in Napa with a relatively strong field, despite Tiger’s absense.

Woods committed to play here on Friday but by Monday he had pulled out, lacking confidence with his game.

Not to worry though, the field is headlined by Phil Mickelson and includes the likes of Paul Casey, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas and Kevin Na.

Casey comes in as favourite at 14/1, with Kuchar at 16/1 and Mickelson at 20/1.

Emiliano Grillo won this tournament last year in his first start as a PGA Tour member and if you fancy him to retain his title then you can pick him up at 22/1.

The course measures just over 7,200 yards and is a fair test with emphasis on ball striking. All of the top 10 in Greens in Regulation last year finished inside the top 16.