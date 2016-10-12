The 2016/17 PGA Tour season starts this week at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, check out who we think is going to do well with our Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips
Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips
The new PGA Tour season is here and it looks like an exciting week in Napa with a relatively strong field, despite Tiger’s absense.
Woods committed to play here on Friday but by Monday he had pulled out, lacking confidence with his game.
Not to worry though, the field is headlined by Phil Mickelson and includes the likes of Paul Casey, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas and Kevin Na.
Casey comes in as favourite at 14/1, with Kuchar at 16/1 and Mickelson at 20/1.
Emiliano Grillo won this tournament last year in his first start as a PGA Tour member and if you fancy him to retain his title then you can pick him up at 22/1.
The course measures just over 7,200 yards and is a fair test with emphasis on ball striking. All of the top 10 in Greens in Regulation last year finished inside the top 16.
As ever make sure to keep up with how the GM Tipster is doing this season at our golf betting tips homepage.
Think you can pick better than the GM Tipster? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league
League Name: Take On The GM Tipster
League password: gmtipster2016
There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.
Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Paul Casey 5 points each way at 14/1 – Casey is very difficult to ignore this week, having finished 5th in the FedEx Cup after ending the Playoffs with two runner-up finishes and a fourth place. He ranked 2nd in G.I.R on tour last season as well so everything points to a good week for the Englishman.
Kevin Na 3 points each way at 33/1 – Na was runner up here last year after losing in a playoff to Grillo. He played the Silverado’s par fives in 12 under which is key to a good finish and let’s hope he can do it again.
Martin Laird 2 points each way at 66/1 – The Scotsman looks a good pick at these odds considering he finished T3rd here two years ago and has a decent G.I.R average at almost 68%. Came T2nd at the Canadian Open towards the end of July and was T18th at The Barclays.
Bryson DeChambeau 1 point each way at 90/1 – The Golfing Scientist earned his PGA Tour card in style with a victory at the DAP Championship in the Web.com Tour Finals a month ago. Like Grillo last year, he’s playing his first event as a PGA Tour card holder in Napa and I fancy him to go well.