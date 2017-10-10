Last weekend's Safeway Open venue Silverado Resort has been caught up in the shocking Napa Valley wildfires just a day after the tournament ended

Safeway Open Venue Silverado Devastated By California Wildfires

Just a day after Brendan Steele holed the winning putt at the Safeway Open, Silverado Resort was taken over by the ferocious Napa Valley wildfires.

Governer Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency in Napa and nearby counties Sonoma and Yuba with 12 wildfires raging.

Related: Brendan Steele wins back-to-back Safeway Opens

The resort was completely evacuated and these images show the extent of the fires as they rage through the golf course and tournament tents, whilst homes and infrastructure in the area have also been greatly affected.

With the tournament ending on Sunday evening, a number of players were still at the resort on Monday, including Maverick McNealy, Patton Kizzire and Kyle Thompson.

Thompson spoke to Golf.com, saying ” “We were in our room and could hear the wind ripping.

Related: Brendan Steele’s Safeway Open winning clubs

“Also faintly smelled smoke, the power flickered and I heard some yelling outside the room so I went to check. I saw the entire horizon of the mountains on fire and the wind was pumping from that direction.

“I sprinted back to the room and grabbed my 1-year-old from his crib.”

Silverado wrote on Twitter: “Silverado Resort is currently closed in response to wildfires in the local area. Guests & staff have been safely evacuated at this time.”

These images and videos from Twitter shows the extent of the damage:

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram