The Sanderson Farms Championship is this week's event on the PGA Tour, a chance for some players to get their seasons off to a great start
Sanderson Farms Championship golf Betting Tips
While much of the attention of the golf world will be on the HSBC Champions taking place in Asia, the PGA Tour have a regular event as well this week with the Sanderson Farm Championship taking place at the CC of Jackson.
Last season the event was won by Cody Gribble who impressively won by four shots, he is in the field again this year at 66/1 to retain the title.
Favourite for the tournament this season is Chesson Hadley at 20/1 – but to be honest the field is wide open and a great opportunity for someone to make their mark.
Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Cameron Tringale 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – A guy who should have won on Tour, but just has not been able to get over the line. Now outside the World’s Top 200, but was 5th in the Web.com Tour Championship a few weeks back and has four top 10s this year.
Smylie Kaufman 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American is a frustrating performer, but a former winner on tour nonetheless. Needs to get his game back in order and after a long rest it will be interesting to see where his game is at in this field.
J.J. Spaun 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American really shone at times during the middle of the year, especially with two top 10s in as many weeks. Suffered a rib injury that slowed him down mid season, but now back fully fit and with the rust knocked off last week I reckon we should see a good finish from here in Jackson.
Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American has risen more than 900 places on the World Ranking in 8 months, mainly due to two 2nd place finishes on the Web.com tour. One of those players in the field this week that is coming in under the radar and has potential to do well.
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck.