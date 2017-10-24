Whilst the world's best are teeing it up in China this week, the Sanderson Farms Championship also takes place in Mississipi

Sanderson Farms Championship Preview

Whilst it’s the WGC-HSBC Champions in China this week where most of the world’s best are teeing it up, the Sanderson Farms Championship takes place in Mississippi.

The Sanderson Farms Championship takes place at the Country Club of Jackson for the fourth season in a row.

The tournament began in 1968 as the Magnolia State Classic and has always been an alternate event.

Between 1969 and 1993 it took place in the same week as the Masters. Craig Stadler, Luke Donald and Bill Haas are past winners.

2016 PGA Tour rookie Cody Gribble defends after he beat Greg Owen, Chris Kirk and Luke List by four strokes last year to win his first PGA Tour title.

It’s not the strongest of fields this week, with the highest ranked player world #75 William McGirt.

Davis Love III makes his second start since being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Game. He came T10th in his last outing at the Wyndham and tees it up alongside his son Dru this week for the fifth time.

Cody Gribble is back to defend and Chesson Hadley has been made bookies favourite after a win and a second in the Web.com Tour Finals and a T3rd at the Safeway Open, however he missed the cut last year.

46 Web.com Tour graduates are in the field this week so picking a winner will be difficult.

Other notables competing are Luke Donald, Chris Kirk, Retief Goosen and Angel Cabrera.

Whilst the winner doesn’t even receive an invite into the Masters, a cheque of over $700,000 is up for grabs so it could potentially be a life-changing week for someone.

Venue: CC of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

Date: Oct 26-29

Course stats: par 72, 7,421 yards

Purse: $4,200,000 Winner: $738,000

Defending Champion: Cody Gribble (-20)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 7.30pm

Friday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 7.30pm

Saturday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 7.30pm and Main Event from 8.40pm

Sunday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm

Key hole: 16th – A tough par-4 at 469 yards. A swamp lines the left side of the hole cuts in across the fairway some 80 yards short of the green. The safe play off the tee is to the right side of the fairway but that leaves a longer shot in. The second shot is just as hard as the drive – water waits left and a large bunker guards the green to the right. A par here is a very good score.

