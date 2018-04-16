Kodaira becomes just the fifth Japanese player to win on the PGA Tour

Ian Poulter Fades As Satoshi Kodaira Wins RBC Heritage

Satoshi Kodaira became just the fifth Japanese golfer to win on the PGA Tour after victory at the RBC Heritage.

The 28-year-old beat Si Woo Kim on the third playoff hole at Harbour Town after Kim spurned a couple of great chances late on in regulation.

Kodaira holed a 25 footer on the par-3 17th, the third playoff hole, to win his biggest title to date.

The six-time Japan Golf Tour winner moves up to a career-high of 27th in the world and is now a PGA Tour member.

“This is a stage I’ve been dreaming about,” Kodaira said after victory.

“And having this opportunity to play [the PGA Tour] fulltime is a dream come true.”

Kodaira made the press room laugh with his answer to the question about his new plaid jacket.

“I will probably not wear it regularly,” he said through an interpreter. “But this is special.”

Kodaira’s final day highlights:

Ian Poulter was looking for his second PGA Tour victory in three starts and held the lead after 54 holes in what was his sixth straight week out on Tour.

He came home in 40 to sign for a 75 and end in a tie for 7th, three strokes back of the playoff. A level par 71 would have been enough for victory.

RBC Heritage leaderboard:

1 Satoshi Kodaira -12

2 Si Woo Kim -12

T3 Bryson DeChambeau -11

T3 Luke List -11

T5 Billy Horschel -10

T5 Webb Simpson -10

T7 Byeong Hun An -9

T7 Patrick Cantlay -9

T7 Bill Haas -9

T7 Chesson Hadley -9

T7 Kevin Kisner -9

T7 Ian Poulter -9

T7 Kevin Streelman -9

*Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage