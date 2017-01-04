Those poor chaps on the PGA Tour have to go back to work following their Christmas break this week - check out our SBS Tournament of Champions Golf Betting Tips

SBS Tournament of Champions Golf Betting Tips

Christmas seemed a long time ago as I struggled through the M25 traffic this chilly January morning.

But while I was reaching for the ice scrapper the winners from the 2016 season on the PGA Tour will be reaching for the sun cream as they top up their tans in Hawaii at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

The event is played over the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii with Jordan Spieth being the defending champion.

Spieth is favourite alongside Hideki Matsuyama at 5/1 while Dustin Johnson (11/2) and Jason Day (13/2) will also of course be very well fancied.

The course is a rather gentle test for the players, as long as the wind doesn’t blow too strong, Spieth won with a score of 30-under-par last year.

SBS Tournament of Champions Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Russell Knox 4 points to win at 28/1 – The Scot played here last season and had an excellent 2016 season with two wins and 2 runner-up finishes. In as small a field as this he is worth considering.

Brandon Grace 3 points each way at 33/1 –

The South African is 17th in the world for a reason, a very consistent performer and capable of going toe-to-toe with the very best in the world. His price seems far to long to be ignored.

Jhonattan Vegas 1 point each way at 80/1 – The ability to score very low, the Venezuelan is a danger on any course, had his best season on Tour in 2016 and is now a multiple PGA Tour winner. In a small field he is the kind of outsider who could do well… and even a each way finish would bring a profit.