This week the European Tour are back at beautiful Castle Stuart, check out who we think will win with these Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips
Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour continues its testing links period of the season with the Scottish Open – this year being played at Dundonald Links.
Last season then event was played at Castle Stuart and Alex Noren showed the start of his incredible run of form to win the event – if you think the world number 9 can win again this season he is 16/1.
There are some big names in the field this week, with Rickie Fowler (8/1), Rory McIlroy (10/1) and Henrik Stenson all in action.
Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Alex Noren 5 points at 16/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede is the defending champion and shown on many occasions that he has the creativity to deal with links golf. Won the BMW PGA Championship in May and was 10th last time out in France.
Tyrrell Hatton 2 points at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has not been in his greatest of form to say the least, with three missed cuts in a row. However last season I vowed not to miss out on him if he was a good price on a links course. Has an outstanding record and can battle back to the great form he had a few months ago.
Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – He has been having a real renaissance in his game over the past few months, has made six cuts in a row and is a danger on a links course in Scotland has had four top 10s in this event over the years.
Scott Hend 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Aussie has been missing from our betting tips for a couple of months, but is back. On a run of 6 straight cuts made worldwide, and played nicely last week to finish 20th at the Irish Open. Is a superb ball striker and looks to finally be getting his head around links golf.
