The PGA Tour is back this week for its first event of 2018 - the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii

Sentry Tournament Of Champions Golf Betting Tips

Christmas is behind us and just like that, the PGA Tour is back into the swing of things with the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

This week marks the first event of the 2018 calendar year and the 11th tournament of the 2017/18 PGA Tour season.

There’s no GM Tipster this week, who is down under in sunny Sydney, so I shall be stepping in.

The Tournament of Champions does what it says on the tin, with the field made up of only players who won on Tour last season.

This year there are 34 players in the field with only Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia not playing from the 37 players available.

Six of the world’s top seven are in the field so it’s going to be hard to pick them this week.

Jordan Spieth, who has a win and two top-3s in three tournament appearances, is favourite at 21/4 whilst defending champion Justin Thomas is second-favourite at 13/2.

