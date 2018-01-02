The PGA Tour is back this week for its first event of 2018 - the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii
Sentry Tournament Of Champions Golf Betting Tips
Christmas is behind us and just like that, the PGA Tour is back into the swing of things with the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
This week marks the first event of the 2018 calendar year and the 11th tournament of the 2017/18 PGA Tour season.
The Tournament of Champions does what it says on the tin, with the field made up of only players who won on Tour last season.
This year there are 34 players in the field with only Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia not playing from the 37 players available.
Six of the world’s top seven are in the field so it’s going to be hard to pick them this week.
Jordan Spieth, who has a win and two top-3s in three tournament appearances, is favourite at 21/4 whilst defending champion Justin Thomas is second-favourite at 13/2.
And whilst form is crucial in the betting game, most of these players have had a number of weeks off to hone their games for the 2018 season so will be starting afresh.
The weather this week looks fair so we can expect a winning score of around 25-under-par. Last year Justin Thomas won at 22-under, with Hideki Matsuyama in second.
The GM Tipster had another great year in 2017, ending the year over 420 points up after picking 11 winners.
Sentry Tournament Of Champions Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Dustin Johnson – 5 points each way at 7/1 with sportnation.bet – He’s very tempting at 7/1 in this small field at a course where he’s had a lot of success. DJ won here in 2013 and was T6th, 10th and T6th in his next three starts at Kapalua. He’s only played twice this season so is fresh and he has surely been working hard to cement his status as the game’s best player this year.
Patrick Cantlay – 2 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American is coming into this tournament off a victory and a two month break, and I think 2018 will be a very special year for the 24-year-old. He’s had some serious injuries in recent years but last year gained the most ground in the history of the Official World Golf Ranking – rising over 1,800 spots. He could get his year off to a great start in Hawaii.
Pat Perez – 2 points each way at 29/1 with Sportnation.bet – Perez has also struggled with injuries in his time but had a superb 2017 campaign, notching up two wins. He’s currently 2nd in the FedEx Cup points list and was T3rd here last here, a good bet at 29/1.
Billy Horschel – 1 point at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Horschel isn’t in the best of form but he did win the Byron Nelson last year after three straight missed cuts. Plus he’s had two months off after a shoulder injury (which is now healed) and was T6th at Kapalua in his first appearance in 2014.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck