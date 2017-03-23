Sergio Garcia decided use his Driver from the fairway on the par 5 16th hole in attempting to go for the Green in two. By James Stroud

Sergio Garcia Hits Driver From The Fairway

Sergio Garcia had 270 yards left on the Par 5 16th and he did what very few have the guts to try. He pulled out the driver and decided to go for the green in two.

Although he did not execute as he would have liked, he got his desired outcome as his ball trundled up to just short of the green.

The Spaniard’s gamble seemed to have paid off as he managed to birdie the hole. He would later go on to halve his match with Shane Lowry.

Take a look of this incredible slo-mo…