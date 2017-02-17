Sergio Garcia Takes Out Cameraman With Drive

Garcia pulled a drive left on the eighth hole at Riviera into a cameraman who filmed the ball flying towards him. Watch the video...

Garcia found a decent lie but made a bogey on his way to a one-over-par round of 72 on day one of the Genesis Open.

Luckily the cameraman wasn’t seriously injured, although the video below shows the ball come flying with some force to the sound of sighs from the crowd.