The Spaniard edged out Joost Luiten to win his 14th European Tour title at Valderrama

Sergio Garcia Wins Andalucia Valderrama Masters

Sergio Garcia capped the season of his career with a home victory at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

Garcia began the day with a one shot lead and posted a four-under-par 67 to beat Joost Luiten by a stroke for his 14th European Tour title.

2017 has been the first year he has won three times after his Dubai Desert Classic and Masters triumphs.

He moves up to tenth in the Official World Golf Ranking and closes the cap on leader Tommy Fleetwood in the Race to Dubai rankings with just four events left.

“It was amazing,” Garcia told Sky Sports.

“All three of us [in the final group] played amazing.

“I stayed patient the whole time, made sure the bad moments didn’t affect me too much and made a couple of really key putts coming in.

Highlights from Garcia’s round:

“I want to dedicate this one to my wife Angela and our little baby coming next year in March – this one is for them.”

England’s Daniel Brooks was playing in the final group with Garcia and Luiten and birdied the 2nd to tie the lead. He eventually finished five behind in third place.

Garcia birdied the fourth and then made three in a row at 9, 10 and 11 to take control but bogeyed the 12th.

It’s been a career-best year for Garcia:

Luiten was four-under for the day before he struck a beauty into the par-3 15th hole and birdied to tie Garcia with three to play, but he would then bogey the 16th with a three-putt.

Both men birdied the iconic par-5 17th and Luiten lipped out with a 20ft birdie putt on the last to allow Garcia two putts for the title.

It was Garcia’s sixth win on home soil.

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

Date: Oct 19-22

Course stats: par 71, 6,991 yards

Purse: €2,000,000

1 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 66 71 68 67 272 €333,330

2 Joost Luiten (Ned) 66 70 71 66 271 €222,220

3 Daniel Brooks (Eng) 70 72 64 71 277 €125,200

4 Jamie Donaldson (Wal) 73 67 68 71 279 €100,000

5 Wade Ormsby (Aus) 73 70 67 70 280 €84,800

6 Anders Hansen (Den) 70 70 71 70 281 €65,000

6 Scott Jamieson (Sco) 69 68 71 73 281 €65,000

8 Nino Bertasio (Ita) 74 71 69 68 282 €42,900

8 Aaron Rai (Eng) 70 74 71 67 282 €42,900

8 Robert Rock (Eng) 67 70 74 71 282 €42,900

8 Julian Suri (USA) 73 73 65 71 282 €42,900

