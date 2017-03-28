It is the final week before the first Major of the season and the 2017 US Masters - check out who we think will do well with our Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips

Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips

It is just one week to the first Major of the season the US Masters – who is excited?

But before you wish your life away how about taking interest in the action at the Shell Houston Open this week? It is always a good indicator of who is playing well (or not so well) ahead of Augusta.

The course is set up in a similar way to Augusta National and it certainly helped Jim Herman last year when he won his first PGA Tour event of his career, the underdog is in the field again and is 100/1 to repeat the miraculous victory.

Favourites are Jordan Spieth (13/2) and everyone’s new favourite Spaniard John Rahm (10/1).

I have already done by pre Masters golf betting tips so make sure to check them out, and also have a look at how my season is going with a look at the golf betting tips homepage.



Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Henrik Stenson 5 points each way at 14/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Swede finished a shot back from Jim Herman last season, and although he hasn’t perhaps been in top form of late he has had three top 3 finishes here in the past.

Russell Henley 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Loves playing here having had three top 10s in the past three seasons, has also had a couple of top 10s this season as well. I would not look much further than this guy.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – Hasn’t won a PGA Tour event for over a decade, but continues to play very steady golf, with four top tens and eight top 25s this season from just 13 starts.

Luke Donald 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – If the Shell Houston Open is supposed to copy the Augusta National set up then I would always look at Donald at these odds. He had three top 10s at August when he was at his peak and getting to the top of the World Golf Ranking – needs a win this week to make the starting list for this year’s first Major.