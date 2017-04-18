The European Tour are in China this week, check out who the GM Tipster has picked to do well with these Shenzen International Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is in China for the next couple of weeks starting with the Shenzhen International.
Last season the Korean player Soomin Lee was the surprising winner beating Joost Luiten and Branson Stone into second place.
The favourites for this year’s tournament is Ross Fisher 11/1 and Bernd Wiesberger 12/1 – the field is quite well spread so there is decent value everywhere to be seen.
The course is very much a second shot test, with Greens In Regulation and Putts in GIR the main stats to keep an eye on.
Shenzen International Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Peter Uihlein 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has been playing some really solid golf this season with four top 10s already this season. Has a best finish of T4th here in 2015.
Brandon Stone 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The South African won in his final event of the 2016 season and has had two tops this season – was just two shots behind the winner here last season.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – One of my go to bets when the Tour is in Asia, won the Asian Order of Merit last season – was 4th in this event in 2016 and 15th in 2015. Not had the best of years so far, but these odds seem generous.
Julien Quesne 1 point each way at 150/1 with Bet On Brazil – A horse for this course, the Frenchman has had two top 15s included a 4th place finish at this course, and at these odds is worth a punt.