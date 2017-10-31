Expand Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2017

Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2017 Here you can read our guide to the…

Shriners Hospitals For Children Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets



Tony Finau 5 points each way at 17/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American has got to win at some point in his career. Played really nicely last week in the WGC to finish 11th and has three top 10s in his last five starts. Has had two top 20 finishes in the event in the past.

Charley Hoffman 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Am really surprised to see the Las Vegas resident’s odds this long. Has had a wonderful 2017 season and is going to be extra competitive this week due to pledging all his winnings to the Las Vegas shooting victims – has managed to miss the last three cuts at this event, but had a 4th in 2014.

Smylie Kauffman 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – Played really nicely last week to finish 4th the 2015 champion shot an incredible 61 in the final round to claim that victory – well worth a punt at these generous odds.

Beau Hossler 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – I may start to get quite obsessed with the American, especially if his odds stay this long. An impressive 10th place finish last week shows that he has the game to compete at the top level – only a matter of time before he is consistently featuring on Sunday evenings.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!