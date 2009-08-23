Simon Dyson wins KLM Open

England’s Simon Dyson overcame a six shot deficit in the final round of the KLM Open then secured victory in a playoff against Ireland’s Peter Lawrie and Peter Hedblom of Sweden.

Dyson was off the pace after three rounds at Kennemer Golf Club in Zandvoort, Holland. But the Englishman rallied over the final 18. He fired a course record-equalling 63 made up of seven birdies and 11 pars to catch overnight leader Peter Hedblom. Peter Lawrie of Ireland closed with a three-under-par 67 to join Dyson and Hedblom at the top of the leaderboard.

Dyson then sealed the deal in the playoff as he birdied the first extra hole and claimed the title for the second time in four years.

Lawrie had led by one until he made a bogey at the 16th, then Hedblom nearly aced the par-3 17th meaning three were tied on -15 at the end of regulation play. So the trio made there way back to the 18th tee to settle the tournament in a sudden-death playoff. Hedblom flew the green with his approach and was unable to get up-and-down. Lawrie left himself a five-foot putt for par but Dyson made it obsolete as he rolled in his birdie attempt.

It was Dyson’s first victory since he triumphed in this event back in 2006 and his winner’s cheque for €300,000 is the biggest of his career. The York golfer has climbed to 28th in the Race to Dubai.

It was a good day for the Irish as Damien McGrane fired an excellent closing 64 to climb into fourth place while defending champion Darren Clarke ended the week in a tie for fifth with Jamie Donaldson of Wales.

KLM Open

Kennemer G&CC, Netherlands

Aug 20-23, purse €1,800,000, par 70

1 Simon Dyson (Eng) 67 67 68 63 265 €300,000

T2 Peter Hedblom (Swe) 66 66 64 69 265 €156,340

T2 Peter Lawrie (Ire) 65 68 65 67 265 €156,340

4 Damien McGrane (Ire) 67 67 68 64 266 €90,000

T5 Darren Clarke (NIR) 65 67 67 68 267 €69,660

T5 Jamie Donaldson (Wal) 66 68 66 67 267 €69,660

7 Bradley Dredge (Wal) 66 67 69 66 268 €54,000

8 Terry Pilkadaris (Aus) 69 65 66 69 269 €45,000

9 Niclas Fasth (Swe) 69 68 67 66 270 €40,320

T10 Ignacio Garrido (Esp) 66 69 69 67 271 €34,560

T10 Alexander Noren (Swe) 72 66 64 69 271 €34,560

Player scores listed in bold signifies Titleist ball usage only

Where next?

Equipment: PING G15 driver review

Competitions: Fantastic new golf prizes to be won

USPGA Championship: Review of the 91st USPGA at Hazeltine

Industry news: New Stuburt Comfort Pro golf shoes launched