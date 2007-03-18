Singh defeats all-star field at Bay Hill

After finishing runner-up three times at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Vijay Singh may have been forgiven for thinking this was his bogey event. But he held it together in tough conditions to take this season’s championship.

Singh bogeyed two of the last three holes but by then, he was far enough ahead to win by two. It all looked tight at the top early on until Singh made four birdies in five holes from the fifth to storm ahead of the pack.

An eagle at the sixth kept Mediate in contention but he could not get near Singh?s final score of eight under par. Vaughn Taylor had the lead going into the final round but could only make two birdies on Sunday on his way to a disappointing round of 73.

Tiger Woods began the week ominously for the rest of the field with an opening round of 64 but his tournament went down hill from there. He followed his lowest round of the season with a 73, a 70 and a final round of 76. The 76 included six dropped shots in the last three holes.

Sergio Garcia was the top European, finishing tied for fifth on 3-under par, one ahead of Luke Donald.

Singh?s 31st victory on the PGA Tour equaled the record for most American wins by a non-US player. England’s Harry Cooper also has 31 American titles.

Arnold Palmer Invitational



FINAL LEADERBOARD



(US unless stated):



-8 V Singh (Fiji)



-6 Rocco Mediate



-5 V Taylor