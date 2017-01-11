The PGA Tour is still in Hawaii this week check out who our tipster has gone for with these Sony Open Golf Betting Tips

Sony Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour has stayed in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open following the SBS Tournament of Champions last week.

There is a strong field in attendance with Jordan Spieth (6/1), Hideki Matsuyama (7/1) and last week’s winner Justin Thomas (12/1) all teeing it up.

Last season Fabian Gomez beat Brandt Snedeker in a play-off to claim a surprising victory and if you think the Argentinean can win again you can get him at 80/1.

This week the European Tour are back in action

To keep up to date with how the GM Tipster is doing this season

Sony Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Jimmy Walker 5 points each way at 20/1 –Led after round 1 last week, has won here twice before, to get him at these odds is a surprise. Don’t miss out!

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 40/1 – A horse for this course, twice runner up and has 10 to 15 finishes here. Was also in some good form at the end of 2016 – ticks a lot of boxes.

Branden Grace 2 points each way at 66/1 – The South African was very off colour last week, but he is 18th in the World rankings still and is well overpriced. Has never played here before, but after the learning experience of last week should come back stronger.

David Lingmerth 1 point each way at 150/1 – Very confused… the Swede finished 13th here last season and that included a 65 and 64. Has had a mixed start to the 2017 season but there is no reason for him being this long.