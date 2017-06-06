Expand The Best Drivers Of 2017 – Read Our Picks!

FedEx St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Steve Stricker 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – The veteran may not play as much as he used to but he always means business when he does tee it up. Was 7th a fortnight ago at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational and was playing well last week until a final round 78.

Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman last played here in 2014 when he finished 6th. Was 2nd of course at The Players Championship and appears to be super confident at the moment, which is when he plays his best.

Rafael Cabrera Bello 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Spaniard is making his first appearance here, but is always dangerous and especially at these odds. His putting has been really good this season and if his putter catches fire again this week then he could well be up there on Sunday.

Cameron Tringale 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – Is having a bit of an up and down season with a couple of top 10s but also 8 cuts from 20 events. Hoping that this week is one of his good ones!

Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!