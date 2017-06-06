The PGA Tour get ready for the US Open, that starts next week with the St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, check out our St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips
St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour has its final event before the US Open starts next week with the FedEx St Jude Classic at TPC Southwind.
Last season Daniel Berger won the event and he is well fancied to do well again this year at a price of 25/1.
The favourites for the event are Rickie Fowler (8/1) and Brooks Koepka (10/1).
The GM Tipster is back in decent form with 2 wins and 3 top 5s in the last two weeks, check out his season totals at our golf betting tips homepage.
FedEx St Jude Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Steve Stricker 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – The veteran may not play as much as he used to but he always means business when he does tee it up. Was 7th a fortnight ago at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational and was playing well last week until a final round 78.
Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman last played here in 2014 when he finished 6th. Was 2nd of course at The Players Championship and appears to be super confident at the moment, which is when he plays his best.
Rafael Cabrera Bello 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Spaniard is making his first appearance here, but is always dangerous and especially at these odds. His putting has been really good this season and if his putter catches fire again this week then he could well be up there on Sunday.
Cameron Tringale 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – Is having a bit of an up and down season with a couple of top 10s but also 8 cuts from 20 events. Hoping that this week is one of his good ones!
Please bet responsibly and the best of luck!